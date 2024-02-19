Boxing | Professor Benita Heiskanen found a unique research topic and that is why she is still known in the United States

Benita Heiskanen studied boxers at the University of Texas for four years. The research became so groundbreaking that he still receives invitations to lecture on the subject. He considers professional boxing to be a mirror of society.

“Flying like a butterfly, stings like a wasp,” says the professor Benita Heiskanen a poster attached to the study door.

The sentence in question is associated with a boxer To Muhammad Aliwhose movement in the ring has been compared to a dance and blows to the sharp stings of a wasp.

Heiskanen, who studied Muhammad Ali's professional boxing a lot, names him the best boxer of all time. His other two favorites are Sugar Ray Robinson and Sugar Ray Leonard.

“They have a lot in common. All of them were exceptional individuals of their era: fast, technical experts who raised the sport to a new level in the ring and outside the ring,” Heiskanen explains his choices.

Sugar Ray Robinson – real name Walker Smith Jr – won the middleweight world championship once and the middleweight world championship five times between 1940 and 1958. He got his nickname from his boxing style, which was “sweet as sugar”.

Sugar Ray Leonard (Ray Charles Leonard) won Olympic gold in Montreal in 1976 in the light middleweight division and as a professional the world championships in the middleweight, middleweight, middleweight, upper middleweight and heavyweight divisions. He already got his nickname during his amateur career, according to Sugar Ray Robinson.

Muhammad Ali abandoned his original name of Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., which he considered a slave name. Ali was a three-time world heavyweight champion and is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“ “In the United States, sports are part of politics, part of the system.”

A poster about Muhammad Ali on the door of Benita Heiskanen's office.

How well-known boxers then join American researcher and professor of North American studies at the University of Turku, Benita Heiskane?

Many know him from television as an expert commentator on American politics. This year, he was often seen on the TV screen commenting on the presidential elections of the United States to be held in November.

However, politics is not his only passion or subject of research. He has co-authored several books about American professional boxing, which he believes is like a mirror of society.

“I am amazed by the discussion about whether sport belongs to politics. In the US, sports are part of politics, part of the system. It reflects everyday power relations. Boxing is used as a propaganda tool, especially in a war situation,” says Heiskanen.

For example, the president Joe Biden likes to use a metaphor borrowed from boxing and fighting vocabulary to describe a tough situation: “when you hit the canvas, you have to get up”.

“ “Nobody had done research from that perspective before.”

Heiskanen studied 1999–2004 at the University of Texas, where he graduated with a doctorate in philosophy, majoring in American studies.

During his studies, he spent four years researching the beliefs, practices and ethical issues related to the sport with Texas professional boxers. Heiskas was especially interested in how Latino boxers perceived their profession as work for the body.

In the beginning, Heiskanen had to investigate the question of identity of Latinos through popular music.

He chose a Mexican-American singer as his target Selena's, who was the best-selling Latin artist of the 1990s. Selena died as the victim of a homicide when she was only 23 years old.

With the encouragement of his dissertation supervisor, Heiskanen changed the topic to professional boxing.

“My instructor said you know so much more about boxing than you do about tejano music [tunnetaan myös nimellä texmex]. He knew that I had already been to a boxing gym, and no one had done research from that point of view before.”

Heiskanen followed boxing when he was young at home in Turku, when his brother was boxing. Karate was chosen as Benita's sport, where she won the Finnish championship bronze.

Karate has remained, but Heiskanen is an enthusiastic fitness boxer.

“ “A boxing match means mastering the geography of the ring.”

When the research topic became clearer, Heiskanen started to think about it in a rather theoretical way. How does the boxing gym work as a space? How does the species work through the spatial concept? How is sport perceived as work? How do you work in the gym or in the ring?

“A boxing match means mastering the geography of the ring. There are neutral corners and a middle area. Muhammad Ali knew how to make good use of space,” sums up Heiskanen.

When he started interviewing Latino boxers, Heiskanen realized that the occasion had other dimensions. It meant their identity, their position in society and their economic status.

“I noticed that power relations in boxing are based on opportunity. Who enter the boxing gym, who get into the ring and who seek glory through the fighters. The life of boxers was shaped by a disciplined training routine: jogging, gym, strength training and sparring.

In Latino culture, boxing started early, as early as five years old. Not many people have asked how healthy it is to already train your child like a competitive athlete.

The relationship with the interviewees deepened when Heiskanen started practicing fitness boxing and went on match trips. In addition, he spoke Spanish, which made communication and approach easier.

“It changed the whole thing, and because of the language, I was received well and in a different way than maybe otherwise. In Texas, identity is determined not only by skin color, but also by language. If you speak Spanish in Texas, you're no longer just white.”

“ “The subject was such that it spoke everywhere.”

See also The collapse of the ancient ecosystem of wild horses in Galicia Benita Heiskanen has traveled a lot in the United States giving lectures on professional boxing.

Interviewees from among Jesús Gabriel Sandoval from Chávez became world champion in two weight classes, WBC super featherweight champion in 2003–2004 and IBF lightweight champion in 2005–2007.

Chávez's story stuck in Heiskanen's mind.

Born in Mexico, Chávez was denied legal status in the United States for bureaucratic reasons, and at the age of 17 he was sentenced to four years in prison for participating in an armed robbery. Chávez was later deported back to Mexico.

Chávez walked across the border back to Texas and started boxing under a different name. As a result, he was expelled again.

“Then some loophole was found in the law, and Chavez legally returned to the country. I heard his story, and then suddenly he came to the gym where we were,” says Heiskanen.

“I liked his presentation, which was awarded with an honorable mention. The topic was such that it spoke everywhere. As a doctoral researcher, I received invitations to different parts of the country. I was a mother in law for all of this. My supervisor had seen a potential in the subject that I myself could not foresee.”

For his performances, Heiskanen received a scholarship from the prestigious University of Texas for the entire year in his last year of study.

“The jump was wild when I came to Finland. Here was the old-fashioned thinking that the study of American politics was only the study of presidents. I was asked what, when I told them that I had studied popular culture and boxing”, laughs Heiskanen.

“ “Success is more about intersectionality than skin color.”

Benita Heiskanen's boxing book.

Before it was said that a black man's path to success is sports or music. Is that still the case?

“There's some point in that, but it's not the whole truth. Success is more about intersectionality than skin color. How class status, age, origin, gender and sexual orientation affect. For a long time, boxers came from lower socio-economic positions, but in the 1990s and 2000s, a clear change has taken place.”

Latino boxers include lawyers and Ukrainian world champions Vitaly and Volodymyr Klitschko are PhDs by training. Now Vitali Klytško is the mayor of Kyiv.

“Someone has described that in professional boxing you rise from rags to riches and back again. Popularity comes quickly, but it can also be lost quickly. In the boxing business, many things are decided when you often act on the basis of vague contracts and there is no umbrella organization behind it like in American team sports.”

“ “Even when I go to Texas I get asked if I can come talk about that boxing thing.”

To old in the good old days, as Heiskanen says, there were three main organizations in boxing. Nowadays there are so many unions that in the USA it is called “alphabet union”.

“Boxing associations have eaten away the credibility of the sport. Due to business interests, there are huge expenses in the sport and various TV contracts on whose terms the matches are organized. That's why the most successful boxers have started to become promoters themselves.”

“Viewers are getting frustrated because they still want to see fair fights. Professional boxing offers a great theater of emotions when, in front of millions of spectators, we fight half-naked in the limelight in front of those who stare.”

The other dark side is the bad and vague training opponents that are embedded in professional boxing, which are used to boost beginner boxers.

“In the United States, these training opponents are called names tomato can, into canned tomatoes. They do not meet the criteria. They have no medical clearances and their knockout history is sketchy. The practice is shocking and sad. Perinatal deaths are often caused by them.”

What was the most important message you learned about professional boxing in the United States?

“When boxers say that 'they' can't take a winning fight away from me. By 'those', the boxers did not mean certain individuals, but social inequality.”

Heiskanen still receives invitations to lecture on the subject in the United States.

“Even when I go to Texas, I get asked if I can come and talk about that boxing topic. The topic still gets people fired up. That's pretty awesome stuff. I personally think that when one project ends, I want to continue with other topics.”

Benita Heiskanen.

