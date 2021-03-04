Boxing Professional boxing star Claressa Shields threatens before the championship match: “98 percent of men can’t beat me”

Shields says she’s the biggest female boxer.

Professional boxing one of the brightest female stars Claressa Shields is looking for a new milestone on Friday for his already impressive career as he fights Marie-Eve Dicairea against the World Cup in the upper intermediate series. The victory would bring the American Shields an undisputed championship already in the second weight class.

Shields, 25, made U.S. boxing history already as an amateur wrestler when he was the first American to win two consecutive Olympic golds. Since the 2016 Rio Olympics, Shields have taken ten professional matches and won them all.

Shields also thinks the “advance carousel” that is so inextricably linked to professional boxing. Shields, who previously spoke on issues such as social issues and women’s boxers, shared strong verbal strikes at a pre-Dicaire press conference, said Sky Sports on Thursday.

“I don’t box for my hobby. This is my career, and I feel like I’m underestimated when I talk about how big I am. But if I didn’t say how big I am, no one here would ever call me great because they don’t recognize it. Only the big ones know they are big, ”Shields says.

“Like Muhammad Ali. No one called him the greatest of all time, but by the name ‘Louisville Lip’ because he talked too much. If he had never said he was the greatest through time, he would never have been considered one. And came any kind of boxers, no one can get ahead of Muhammad Ali. I feel the same way about myself. Muhammad Ali is the biggest, and Claressa Shields is second. I am the all-time greatest woman [naisnyrkkeilijä], and 98 percent of the world’s men can’t beat me. ”

Shields also announced that his nickname will change. The “T-Rex” that previously served is history, and Shields is now the “GWOAT,” or Greatest Woman of All Time.

“This is a new era for me. The T-Rex was aggressive, but there’s a lot more to the biggest ever. He has dignity, strength and the placement of the blow. ”