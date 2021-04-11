Boxing Poorly dressed, Ebanie Bridges lost the championship match, which is considered the bottom note of the WBA: “Two Novices”

Shannon Courtenay received the vacant WBA Federation Championship Belt.

Boxing The WBA Women’s Dwarf Championship is now British Shannon Courtenay, who won the Australian in a match in London on Saturday Ebanie Bridgesin with all the votes of the judges.

Neither was the reigning champion, but the WBA title was open.

Bridges, 34, who raised the fuss with her meager clothing selection in Friday’s weighing, had won her previous five matches as a pro. For Courtenay, 27, the match was eighth, of which he has lost one. Among other things, Courtenay criticized Bridges for almost non-existent clothing.

Courtenay’s attacks hit Bridges’ eye, among other things, which was almost closed.

“No model work for a while,” Bridges tweeted over the video he posted.

Courtenay stated after the match Skysports according to that he boxed better and struck sharper.

“Jabini brought the victory. He was just trying to knock it out, ”Courtenay said.

Viewpoint moreover, the title match was not unreservedly watched very well in the boxing world. Both wrestlers are quite inexperienced and also have no major merits from the amateur era.

“It almost feels like a joke about the WBA’s Criticism of lowering the level. After all, they have been doing it for years. Women’s boxing has been fighting for respect for years, but by declaring Saturday’s match winner the world champion, the WBA doesn’t seem to care about quality, ”writes Ron Lewis On the Boxingscene website.

Lewis stresses that Bridges ’image is not a problem.

“The problem is that both boxers in the match pair are novices, beginners. Claressa Shields and Nicola Adams competed for the World Cup title in the fourth and sixth [ammattilais]in their matches, but they were Olympic winners. The amateur achievements of Bridges and Courtenay cannot be compared. ”

Prior to Saturday’s championship match, Bridges was the ninth challenger on the WBA rankings. Courtenay was not listed at all.