Boxing Polish media: Adam Kownacki confirms that he has agreed on a rematch with Robert Helenius

According to Kownack, he will meet Helenius possibly in February.

Boxing heavyweight Finnish star Robert Helenius several assessments have been made of the next match since Helenius knocked out a Polish player last March Adam Kownackin In New York.

Now Kownacki himself confirms the Polish media Polsat Sportin according to that he will face Helenius in a rematch. In the past, it has been estimated that the match would be in January, but Kownack says it is “probably in February”.

“I’m going to a training camp in the mountains soon. I want to show that my defeat for Helenius was an accident. The opponent hit me well. I want to become a rematch as a winner. The match will probably be in February, ”Kownacki says.

The loss was the first in Kownack’s career. With the victory, Helenius became the gold champion of the WBA and he basically has a chance to get into the World Cup. If the rematch takes place, by winning it, Helenius is estimated to be at the top of the queue towards the championship match.