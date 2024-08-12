Boxing | Pihla Kaivo-oja said to “Putin’s tithe” thank you no – it was such a significant amount

Boxing|In addition to a 6,000 euro grant from the Ministry of Education and Culture, Pihla Kaivo-oja has received a few tons of top sports support, which was also reduced during the Olympic year.

Boxer Pihla Kaivo-oja finished fifth in the women’s 50 kg category in Paris. Kaivo-oja would have received around 10,000 euros from the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) for winning the semi-final match.

This “Putin’s money” did not interest Kaivo-oja.

No, although the amount received from one match is almost half more than the 6,000-euro athlete grant per year granted by the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM).

In addition, a total of 7,000 euros have come from the Finnish Boxing Association and the Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit, says the boxer’s manager-father Juha Kaivo-oja.

“When you put that in relation, a tenth of a ton is a lot of money. I won’t take any more position on the subsidies now that they are being reconsidered over there,” says Juha Kaivo-oja.

Pihla Kaivo-oja and Juha Kaivo-oja hugged after winning the Tammer tournament in 2022.

Olympic victory IBA would have offered 100,000 euros, but it has been clear all along that Russian money will not be taken.

“The prize money system is confusing for the IBA. I have also been suggested to take the money and donate to the Ukrainians. It’s a good idea, but we’re not going to get into this fight, it’s still viewed with a bad eye from the direction of World Boxing and the Olympic Committee.”

World Boxing is a new federation founded by countries that left the IBA.

Collaborators are the athlete’s most important financial support. For example, the preparatory camp in Germany and the Olympic qualifiers in Thailand already cost around 10,000 euros.

Camps and competitions have to be planned in advance, and the support system is not very reliable.

“Although there was success now, we can’t count on whether the subsidies will increase, you can’t know about them. We have to make sure that there is funding somewhere,” says Juha Kaivo-oja.

Top sports unit support for Kaivo-oja even decreased during the Olympic year.

If it used to be 5,000 euros, this year it dropped to 3,000 euros. Executive director of the Kaivo-oja club, the Tampere Powerlifting Club Anna Laukkanen wondering about the solution.

“It is interesting that the support is drip-fed for the Olympic year. Last year there was only one Olympic qualification, this year there are two,” he points out.

One reason for the drop in support may be the lack of success in value competitions. Finnish boxing has been in a difficult position.

It has not been possible to participate in the competitions of the pro-Russian IBA, and the recently established new World Boxing association has not yet had any prestigious competitions.

“If the athletes had gone to the IBA Games to compete with the Russians, they certainly wouldn’t have received a penny. There were bad alternatives,” says Laukkanen.

Fifth According to Laukkanen, the place in the Olympics and the previous performances support the fact that Kaivo-oja meets at least the criteria for OKM’s 10,000 euro grant. But there is a lot of uncertainty in the air.

“It’s hard to say, the entire Finnish sport is facing the need for change.”

Kaivo-oja has also paid the coach’s competition and camp fees. The Tampere Powerlifting Club has hired Maarit Teuronen 60 percent to become a club coach. Teuronen also works at Fimlab as a laboratory nurse.

“An athlete needs a coach, and as a club we don’t have the resources to hire a coach only for the top level, when there are a lot of travel days. The boxing association, on the other hand, is without a coach and the Olympic committee does not support the salaries of the clubs.”

“Now the plans are for the Mongolian World Cup in September before the Tammer tournament, flights there, more than a week there, two lives, that’s a lot of money for Pihla”, states Laukkanen.

Coach Maarit Teuronen (left) and Ervin Kade were at the corner of the Pihla Kaivo ditch at the Olympics.

Top sports making it possible with club resources is something that Laukkanen is familiar with. In due course Mira Potkonen took the first Olympic bronze with the club and with his own funding.

“Maarit coached the first Olympic medalist as a volunteer. Only then did the subsidies come and Maarit was hired as a coach.”

Potkonen took another bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and ended his boxing career. Since then, the Tampere Powerlifting Club has tried to keep Teuronen involved in the sport.

Manager father reminds us that top sports require a lot of camp days abroad. Pihla’s coaching is out of the club work and a solution should be found.

“Pihla is a top athlete and studies top sports. He is making a difference.”

According to Juha Kaivo-oja, many in the Finnish team could learn from Pihla’s attitude as a top athlete.

“Pihla was disappointed instead of five. Some are satisfied with the 45th place, that it was nice to participate. Absolutely incomprehensible, yes, something is very wrong. We go to the games with social media first. Let’s do it before, after and in between. Yes, the main focus should be on sports.”