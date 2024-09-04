He Mazatlan boxer Pedro Guevara He will seek to remain world champion when he defends his title on October 11 in Mazatlán, against an opponent yet to be defined, which could be Alexis “Chapito” Molina.

After defeating Australian Andrew Maloney, Pedro Gibrán Guevara Rocha wants to continue as the heavyweight champion WBC Super Flyweight.

At a press conference with executives of JD Promotionssponsors and authorities, were also present: Jesus Adrian Tirado, director of Ultra events; Alejandro Higuera, representing the director of Sectur; Marco Hernandez, trainer of Pedro and Pedro “Chiquilin” Acosta, a boxer from Mazatlan who will also be part of the card.

The presence of several special guests was confirmed, and it was also noted that the card will be broadcast on Box Televisa and ESPN KO.

Tickets will be sold at Plaza Acaya and also at tickstsar.com

He Friday, October 11 Guevara will seek to retain his title in the 52-kilogram weight category.

Guevara is a two-time world champion, 10 years ago in Japan and this year in Australia.

“This October 11th we will be there to make sure everything goes better, the best of success to Pedrín, the invitation for everyone in Mazatlán“It’s time for us all to support him and enjoy him,” said Fabiola Verde.

“I feel a little nervous, more than when I went to Australia, we had a huge commitment in hand and we went to defend it in Australia and now we have a bigger commitment. We already have several titles, two of them are world titles, you know my career two years ago we made history in Japan, when I came to defend the Japanese championship, in the Multipurpose Center, I saw it packed, and I hope to see the Multipurpose Center packed on October 11. Boxing in Mazatlán, I think it is experiencing a great moment, Mazatlan boxing I think today is one of the leaders.”

“I’ve spent 10 long years with more ups than downs and we’re on our way to the elite of boxing“We are going to be fighting against the biggest teams, thank you very much for your interest and we are going to win on October 11,” said Guevara.