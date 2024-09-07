Los Angeles, California.- Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga They will fight for the super middleweight titles On September 14th, the same date as UFC Night will be underway as part of the celebrations of Independence Day.

Given this situation, Oscar de la Hoya He raised his voice when he said that the billboard Mixed Martial Arts It will be more entertaining than the fight itself. Saul Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

In the segment of its social networks ‘Clap Back Thursday’, the promoter He pointed out that the fight between ‘Canelo’ and Berlanga‘ will be “another yawn festival.”

“We are one week away from the boxing match that nobody asked for and the UFC event that everyone will see. ‘Canelo’ will be fighting (Edgar) Berlanga: another yawn-fest! ” he said in his ‘Clap Back Thursday’ segment.

“Are they trying to sell a $90 pay-per-view with tickets starting at $500 in person?” De La Hoya asked. “At this point, paying for another boring fight that always goes to decision and with weak opponents is just a rip-off.”

In addition, Oscar de la Hoya stated that he prefers to see another type of boxing show than one of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s fights.

«I love sport, boxing more than anything and I will watch boxing matches anywhere and anytime, even if it is a simple sparring session or two homeless people fighting in the street.»

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.