Boxing Only the reigning world champion was ahead of Mira Potko in the Bulgarian boxing tournament

Mira Potkonen lost to the top of the world list in the final of the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament.

Mira + Potkonen “class =” person “> Mira Potkonen boxed silver at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Potkonen faced Brazil in the final of the 60-pound series on Saturday Beatriz Ferreiran, who won the match unanimously with all the judges’ votes.

The reigning world champion and number one on the world list, Ferreira, took all three rounds with a score of 10-9 in the encounter between the two active boxers.

“Mira had good moments in the match, but she couldn’t keep her own thing through the match. Beatriz, on the other hand, was very clear and precise, ”said Potkonen’s coach Maarit Teuronen analyze in the bulletin.

Potkonen, 40, has started the year strongly. Before silverware on Saturday, Potkonen had won an international tournament in Hungary in February.