Boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury demonstrate once again in their second duel that they are the best in their field. Even in the twelfth round, the two boxed in Riyadh as if they could go on forever.

At its best, boxing is something like a big Hollywood epic in real time. And so you can basically jump straight into the eleventh round of this second fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh. She looked like the first round in other heavyweight fights. Usyk swings variably to the head and body of the larger Fury. He in turn stabs the smaller man with his leading hand and tries to drive him again and again into his right hand. The two press and exchange series of blows. Fast, hard and precise.