Boxing | Now it’s certain: Robert Helenius is banned for two years

Boxing|Robert Helenius was accused of doping.

Professional boxer Robert Helenius has received a two-year suspension for his doping violation, says the British Anti-Doping Organization on their website.

Helenius last fought almost a year ago, when he faced a heavyweight in a top match Anthony Joshua. The doping test was done the day before the match. The ban ends in September 2025.

Yle reported on the ban earlier today, before the competition ban was confirmed.