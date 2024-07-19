Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boxing | Now it’s certain: Robert Helenius is banned for two years

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Boxing | Now it’s certain: Robert Helenius is banned for two years
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Robert Helenius was accused of doping.

Professional boxer Robert Helenius has received a two-year suspension for his doping violation, says the British Anti-Doping Organization on their website.

Helenius last fought almost a year ago, when he faced a heavyweight in a top match Anthony Joshua. The doping test was done the day before the match. The ban ends in September 2025.

Yle reported on the ban earlier today, before the competition ban was confirmed.

#Boxing #Robert #Helenius #banned #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Crowdstrike: The IT security company behind the worldwide chaos

Crowdstrike: The IT security company behind the worldwide chaos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]