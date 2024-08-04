Los Angeles, California.- In mourning Mexicans by USAhe qualification of the World Boxing Association (WBA) became the property of Jose ‘Lightning’ Valenzuelaafter stripping Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz by split decision in it BMO Stadium.

The stage with the lights pointing at the arena while the people screamed full of madness, the Aztec boxers They delivered a true duel of titans.

Between Mochitense and the capital city There was no favorite, it was even expected that the determination would come at the end of the twelfth round.

The tension was felt in the house of Los Angeles FC, since the performance of the ‘Left handed’ and of the ‘Pitbull’ It appeared to be a duel with minimal advantage for the now WBA champion.

‘Rayo’ Valenzuela is the new world champion

However, José Valenzuela ended up winning the championship with cards: 16-112 and 116-112; a judge saw the winner Isaac Cruz 115-113.

He ‘Ray’ It was pure poison for him ‘Pitbull’ Cruz who lost his sense of smell during the course of the fight. His bravery was not enough to keep the scepter in his first defending in the category of the superlight.

The height of Jose Valenzuela forced to Isaac Cruz attacking the sides with certain curved blows, which later became straight when finding the spaces to attack the face of his opponent.

Zurdo Valenzuela defeated Pitbull Cruz by split decision

For its part, the one of Los Mochis He withstood the tosses of the CDMX fighterto then take the initiative and begin to strike blows that dictated his triumph in USA.

He ‘Left handed’ updated his record to fourteen wins (two by quick route) and two losses, after being monarch of the World Boxing Association (WBA) last night.

José Valenzuela is WBA champion

Instead, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz He will have a record of 26 wins (19 by ‘KO’), two losses and a draw for leaving the world belt superlight in hands of Jose Valenzuela.

