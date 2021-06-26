Boxing Mira Potkonen’s Tokyo-bitter-tasting race rose in value when ranking points were confirmed

Mira Potkonen’s Olympic sky has been rich in stages.

Olympic qualifiers did not go as expected, however Mira Potkonen the road to the Tokyo Olympics opens up through the world rankings.

Potkonen, who is camping in Italy, spoke about it on Instagram on Friday.

Potkonen’s path to the Olympics in general is quite a story. Potkonen did not initially have to get to the Rio Olympics because the age limit for Olympic-style boxers at the time was 35 years.

Fortunately, the rule change raised the age to 40 and allowed Potkonen to attend the Rio Olympics, from which he came home with a bronze medal around his neck. As the age limit rose, the Tokyo Olympics were also possible.

In between, there was also tension as to whether boxing dropped out of the Olympics altogether because of the International Boxing Federation’s corruption mess.

Eventually, the international sports federation Aiba was excluded from the Tokyo Games, but the sport itself remained in the Olympics.

Then the corona pandemic moved the Tokyo Olympics by a year. Potkonen turned 40 last year, but received permission from the International Olympic Committee to continue hunting for the Olympic venue.

At the beginning of June, the Olympic qualifiers that were interrupted last year were continued.

Potkonen dropped out of the competitions in the opening match and said that there had been difficulties in life that made it difficult to focus fully on sports.

But the diligent rotation of the races and the evenly collected results, even the seemingly disappointing races, are now taking Potkonen to Tokyo with the help of ranking points.

“Career ahead of the other Olympics and years of hard work are now rewarding even harder. The World Ranking points have been collected from the 2019 European Games victory, the 2019 World Championship bronze and the sixth-tasting sixth place in the 2018 World Cup ring. Now that Indian race is rising to its own value, ”Potkonen writes on Instagram.