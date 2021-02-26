No Result
Boxing Mira Potkonen struck in the blood towards the finals in Bulgaria – Next up is the reigning world champion

February 26, 2021
Mira Potkonen will face Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira in the final of the Strandja Memorial tournament on Saturday.

Boxer Mira Potkonen advanced to the final of the 60kg series at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. In the semi-finals, Potkonen defeated Kazakhstan’s World Cup trio Karina Ibragimovan stray sound 3–2.

Potkonen lost the first set of the match, in which the wound received by the Finn in the previous match reopened. Coaches Maarit Teuronen and Askar Sarsenbayev caused the leak to stop on a break.

“Today was a hard and steady twist, and just fine Mira kept the restraint in the final installment. The focus was maintained, and the timing of the straight hand worked, bringing victory, ”coach Teuronen said in a press release.

In Saturday’s final, Potkonen, 40, will face the reigning world champion Brazil Beatriz Ferreiran.

