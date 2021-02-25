No Result
Boxing Mira Potkonen hit the semi-finals in Bulgaria – A wound in the nose could crash the match

Bhavi Mandalia
February 25, 2021
25.2. 18:00

Multiple value medalist Mira Potkonen advanced to the semifinals of the international boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday.

Potkonen, 40, secured the medal by defeating Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals Rayhona Kodirovan points 5–0. In Friday’s semi-finals, the Finnish boxer will face Kazakhstan Karina Ibragimovan.

Potkonen got a wound on his nose in the second set of Thursday’s match.

“No risks are taken at this point. We look at the situation in the morning, and then we make a decision about the match, ”the coach Maarit Teuronen said in a statement.

220 boxers from 32 countries will take part in the Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia.

