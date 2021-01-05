Boxing Mike Tyson trained in a freestyle cage – rumors went round, but the video wasn’t entirely new

Mike Tyson practiced boxing in a freestyle cage.

Former world champion in heavyweight boxing Mike Tyson, 54, returned to the ring last year in a practice match. Now a video of Tyson has been posted on Instagram where he is training in a freestyle cage.

Tyson faced in a practice match Roy Jones junior. There were no official judges in the match, but it was declared unresolved. Tyson announced that he also plans to fight in 2021.

Before his match, Tyson also went to practice in the freestyle hall, where he was guided by a freestyle coach. Rafael Cordeiro. On Sunday, Coreiro posted a video on Instagram with accompanying text: “Tiger Mike Tyson in a cage. Watch out!”

The most enthusiastic already concluded that Tyson might next fight in a freestyle match. Tyson has often talked about freestyle matches that more is happening in them. At the same time, Tyson has stressed that boxing deserves better.

The video was probably Cordeiro’s teasing, for example Talk Sportin according to the video was indeed filmed before last fall’s match.