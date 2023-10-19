Boxing | Mike Tyson gave Tyson Fury a dire warning

Mike Tyson believes in Francis Ngannou’s chances against Tyson Fury.

Boxing hero Tyson Fury meets what is known as a freelancer Francis Ngannou in a match expected to be a one-sided display from Fury.

If Mike Tyson is to be believed, at the end of October in Saudi Arabia, however, we may see a big surprise. Tyson, who coaches Ngannou before the Fury match, says that he was surprised by the striking power of the freestyle star.

“Ngannou is a much better boxer than I thought. He’s got all the grit to knock anyone out,” Tyson declared to the Manchester Evening News by.

Ngannou has never fought in boxing before, but he has become known as an excellent stand-up fighter. According to Tyson, the threat of a knockout is real.

“If he hits Tyson Fury in the jaw properly, he’s going to fall. No one can survive it. Ngannou may very well pay his family a tidy sum,” Mike Tyson continued his praise.

Fury, 35, and Ngannou, 37, will clash in a 10-round fight on October 28.

Will Tyson Fury’s nose hurt?

Fury’s should survive Ngannou’s strikes with minimal damage as he is scheduled to face the heavyweight in a world title match Oleksandr Usyk. The fight has been planned for either December or the beginning of 2024.

Fury and Usyk hold all the world championship belts of the major leagues. The winner of the match will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since by Lennox Lewis in the year 1999.