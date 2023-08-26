Boxing | Mika Mielonen defends Helenius – “I hope the gang wouldn’t lynch”

Mika Mielonen lost to Robert Helenius less than a week before the doping sample was taken.

August at the beginning of to Robert Helenius lost in the boxing ring Mika Mielonen does not believe that Helenius used doping. On the night before Saturday, Helenius gave a positive doping sample to the news the day before he faced Anthony Joshua.

“I really don’t think this would have happened. I think there has been a misunderstanding,” says Mielonen.

“In my own books, Helenius has always been an honest and lively guy and a likeable individual. I can’t believe that he would have knowingly used the wrong substances.”

Mielonen points out that nobody knows yet what actually happened.

“There are so many different possibilities. A prohibited substance can be an ingredient in a food supplement,’ he spins.

Mielone hopes that the doping scandal will be looked into before Helenius’ reputation is tarnished.

“Personally, I would hope that the gang does not lynch ‘Robbe’ before they have figured out what this case is about,” says Mielonen.

Mielonen lost to Helenius less than a week before giving a positive doping sample. He is not going to take any follow-up measures even if Helenius’ doping turns out to be intentional.

“It was a fair sporting competition between two people. The end result was what it was, and there’s no need to complain about it.”