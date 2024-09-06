Mexico City.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez seeks to give the cry of independence on Saturday, September 14 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican champion will face Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga in the 66th boxing fight of Saúl Álvarez’s professional boxing career.

‘Canelo’ will defend the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles for the fifth time in a row.

In our digital version of Debate we invite you to follow the coverage so that you don’t miss a single moment of what will happen in the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

Mexican photographer Bernardo Villanueva said in the podcast ‘La Bestia Radio’ that Saúl Álvarez did not want to pay for the service he hired for one of his events.

“Canelo did that to me. They hired me to record a scene where I was the special guest and in the end they used everything I gave them: Videos, photos, and Canelo said: “No, don’t pay him because I didn’t like it,” he said.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.