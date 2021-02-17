Boxing Manny Pacquiao, 42, the world champion in eight different series, announced his return to the ring – the senator’s opponent is still a mystery

Usean World Champion of various editions, Filipino Senator Manny Pacquiao getting ready for the next match. Pacquiao, 42, announced last week On Twitter returning from a long hiatus and starting a training camp for the next match.

He also posted a short clip of his practice on Twitter.

Pacquiao has not fought since he won Keith Thurmanin in the intermediate league WBA title match in July 2019. At the same time, he became the oldest boxer to win the intermediate league title match.

Rumors the future opponent will be hot. The opponent has been speculated, among other things Terrence Crawfordia, Ryan Garcia and better known as a freelancer Conor McGregoria.

Pacquiao has dominated the lower print series for about 12 years, winning the world championship in eight different print series. Professional matches were started by a Filipino boxer at the age of 16.

The boxer is quite liked in his country. Pacquiao was voted in the Philippine Congress in 2010 and he has even been baptized the future president.