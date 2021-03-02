André Martin President of the French Boxing Federation

Among the 15 indoor sports federations meeting on February 25 at the French National Olympic and Sports Committee to warn about their precariousness, boxing is one of the hardest hit by the health crisis. At 83, André Martin, who will not be a candidate for re-election on March 25, is raising a cry of alarm to raise awareness among the public authorities.

What impact has the health crisis had on the French Boxing Federation over the past year?

André Martin We lost 52% of licensees (60,000 at the end of 2019 – Editor’s note), and, at the end of February, we show a loss of turnover of 1.1 million compared to 2019 out of a total of 5 million euros. Amateurs cannot train, only professionals or high level boxers at Insep have the right to do so. We had to postpone the regional championships that we hope to be able to organize in May-June, just like the French championships at the start of September.

What support have you received from the state?

André Martin Nothing. Normally, we are entitled to government solidarity aid of 20% of turnover, but the administrative services are finicky and we have been asked to review our copy. The Federation does not organize fights, licensees and training are our only activities, we have no other income. We have 10 full-time employees. We held on throughout 2020 by living on our reserves to avoid placing them unemployed, but, since January 1, we have been forced to put them on partial unemployment. If it lasts another six months like this, we won’t survive. I sound the alarm bells with the government because the small sports federations are suffering. We have a few partners who have not let go, but if we have no activity, these sponsors will eventually go away.

Are you worried about the future?

André Martin We went back ten years in terms of number of licensees and, if it continues like this, we will be forced to separate from the staff within the Federation. It is absolutely necessary that the rooms reopen, we will respect the sanitary directives that we will be given, but the kids must train and resume competition. Boxing has a social role too, it is too often forgotten. It channels the energy of young people and contributes to education. They are taught to respect their opponents, coaches, the public and the rules. For a year, the kids have been on their own …

Can the closing of theaters have an impact on your results at the Tokyo Olympics?

André Martin At the Rio Olympics in 2016, with 6 medals, boxing is the federation that brought in the most for France. Today, we are asked how many medals do we think we will bring back from Tokyo? If we can’t train, we won’t win a medal, that’s ridiculous! For now, we have only two selected, all tournaments have been stopped. How to detect amateur hopes who could hatch at the last moment if they cannot train? At the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Jérôme Thomas (bronze medal, flyweight) or Brahim Asloum (Olympic half flyweight champion) came out of amateur boxing and were not scheduled to win medals so early.

With the other indoor sports federations, what are you asking of the government?

André Martin We ask for a return of the practitioners to the clubs as soon as possible (especially young people), according to adapted health protocols; a direct support fund for indoor sports federations that are much more affected than outdoor sports; a tax exemption for indoor sports licenses which could not be practiced this season. There must also be immediate visibility on the Pass’Sport, in order to be able to prepare for the 2021-2022 season, the creation of supported jobs within the federations to support the clubs, with a view to a relaunch this summer. Finally, when all sports are authorized, a national communication campaign will be necessary.