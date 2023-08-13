Boxing | Knocked out Robert Helenius opens up about his future plans: “The hunger for boxing came back”

Robert Helenius says he will take a break from boxing, but will return to training immediately.

Defeatably after the match Robert Helenius sounds surprisingly calm and confident.

When you take into account that the previous night’s heavy defeat is fresh in the memory and in the body as sensations, the man frankly speaks of enthusiasm to show his skills again. Helenius is sure that he will still fight at the top level.

“It was a neat match. It felt like it could have gone the other way too,” Helenius enthused Anthony Joshua’s encounter.

The problem was Helenius’ condition, which had been built up in a two-week intensive period just before last weekend’s match From Mika Mielo against. Joshua knocked out Helenius in the seventh round.

“I got tired because I wasn’t ready for a 12-round match. Now I’m taking a break from boxing, but I’ll go back to training right away.”

Helenius started the match with a good attitude, but the tank was quickly drained. After that, the match changed its character, because the opponent was a boxer who knew how to keep the pressure on.

“The feeling was that there was no reason to stress. Of course, I could have been a little more precise, but I started to get winded and couldn’t keep up the pace. The reactions weakened at the same time.”

Helenius got tired in the middle of the match.

If Helenius could take a replay of his match, he would start with an even harder pace to knock Joshua down.

“We should have put everything into play in the second or third set. I felt like I hurt her. I should have been furious,” laments Helenius.

No miracles can be done in a week – practically nothing, so Helenius arrived in England in a condition that would have been enough for a quick finish. Now it so happened that Helenius himself was on the canvas. Getting knocked out didn’t leave any fear.

“It wasn’t as bad as in New York. I quickly regained consciousness.”

The future is not at all as bleak as one might imagine.

“The hunger for boxing came back and rekindled the flame,” Helenius mused.