Boxing | Kaivo-oja already won its third Finnish championship, Viitanen is superior in the championship ring

“There was no need to grin,” 20-year-old Pihla Kaivo-oja said.

11.12. 19:24

To Tampere 20-year-old member of the powerlifting club Pihla Kaivo-oja fought on Sunday in the boxing championship ring like an old man. Kaivo-oja, who competed in the 50-kilo category of the SC final, moved to RSG Maria Mehtälän nicely dodged the blows and accurately hit the necessary hits.

“There was no need to grit your teeth. I was able to do my own thing in peace, everything was like basic boxing,” Kaivo-oja said.

The SM gold is Kaivo-oja’s third in the adult series. Next summer, he will aim for success in the European Championships held in Poland, where the top four in each series will secure a quota place for the Paris Olympics.

TVS, who forged silver in the under-22 European Championship Vilma Viitanen did not give RSG in the final of the 54 kg category Doha to Alkhatib no chance, but Viitanen, who hit well, took care of Alkhatib’s suspension already in the second set.

“Now the Christmas break starts and I’m going to work with animals,” explained Viitanen, who is studying to become a clinical veterinarian.

See also 200,000 people evacuated – “Things are getting worse” Vilma Viitanen won the women’s 54 kg boxing champion.

Helsinki The final matches of the 18 series took place on Sunday in the SC championships. Helsingin’s Tarmo is stylish and clever for his age Sam Morovati19, edged Tapanila’s Erän in the 71 kg final Hannes from Tolo against.

Morovati started by kissing Tolonen’s cheekbones with both gloves. The further the match went, the stronger Tolonen got into the match. Tolonen got a shaken Morovat, who composed himself enough and won 3–1. One of the judges deemed the match a draw.

The SM gold was Morovati’s second in the adult series. He thanked Tolonen’s fight.

“Hannes is a good boxer. I won, even though I felt I didn’t have my best day by any means,” Morovati said.

Morovati, the number one player in the tough Sarajevo tournament, is already looking to spring.

“I’m going to join the army in April and I’m already thinking about the World Cup for soldiers,” Morovati said.

Bundesliga champion of Chechen origin Arslan Khataev and Kotka’s hard fist Nikita Nystedt as expected, won the SM gold. Khataev matured at 60 kg Ali Oraif and Nystedt defeated in the 80 kg category Argend Dushakun before full time.