Only a few seconds ran in this fifth round on Saturday evening, the hardest round in the career of Agit Kabayel, in which he once had been on the ring floor, after a hard left hook by his opponent Zhoei Zhang. That was in the middle of the round. Zhang had hit a few heavy hands immediately afterwards, Kabayel had temporarily dragged himself through the fight. But now, a few seconds before the end of the round, he took a moment. Kabayel looked up, in the face of the seven centimeter larger Chinese. He saw a man who would win this round and who still waned his strength. Zhang had his mouth open, snapped to air. Kabayel looked down again, hit three times. He met three times.