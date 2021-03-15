Boxing Joshua and Fury hit each other twice – heavyweight boxing stars earn £ 100m from opening match

The date of the matches is not yet known.

Heavy a series of superplay for British boxers Anthony Joshuan and Tyson Furyn between is realized, confirmed the Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn on Monday.

Joshua, 31, and Fury, 32, have signed a contract for two matches to settle the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC Titles.

The date and city of the matches are not yet known. Saudi Arabia is reportedly willing to host matches.

Tyson Fury celebrated his victory over Deontay Wilder in February last year.­

Joshua and Fury are expected to earn £ 100 million from the opening match. In the rematch, the defending champion would account for 60 percent of the money.

Joshua successfully defended WBA, IBF and WBO titles Kubrat Pulevia against London in December. Fury won the WBC title after winning Deontay Wilderin in February 2020.