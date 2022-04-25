Ivan Zucco wins the WBC international super middleweight title: Marko Nikolic knocked out

Great show at the Verbania Boxing Night organized at the sports hall of the Piedmontese city by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN on Friday 22 April and broadcast in live streaming by DAZN. The highlight was the challenge between the local idol Ivan Zucco and Serbian Marko Nikolic for the vacant WBC international title of supermedium weights. A flawless straight left to the chin and a spectacular right hook to the jaw during the second round were enough for Ivan Zucco to knock Marko Nikolic twice and induce the referee to stop the fight. Nikolic did not protest because he understood that if the match continued, he would be knocked down and most likely for more than the canonical ten seconds. And to say that in the first round, Marko Nikolic hit Ivan Zucco hard in the face who showed great ability to absorb heavy punches and returned to his corner to listen to the advice of father-coach Andrea (former amateur boxer). When the gong sounded to start the second round, Ivan attacked Nikolic and closed the contest. Ivan Zucco’s fans who filled the Verbania sports hall and who supported him from the start singing “Ivan, Ivan, Ivan” exploded with joy. Andrea Zucco ran into the ring to hug his son. The rapper Massimo Pericolo who accompanied Ivan Zucco in the ring. In short, a great celebration for the city of Verbania which has gone mad for its boxing idol, who after having conquered and defended the Italian title of super-medium weight became international champion of the World Boxing Council which will now give him a high position in the world super middleweight rankings. New doors open for Ivan Zucco after winning the WBC international title which in the past was won and defended by champions such as Manny Pacquiao who gave birth with Erik Morales to three legendary matches that had the WBC international championship up for grabs but of super featherweight. Now the name of Ivan Zucco is in the same roll of honor, next to that of Manny Pacquiao, Erik Morales and other great protagonists of the noble art. Ivan Zucco’s record is now 16 consecutive victories, well 14 before the limit. Marko Nikolic’s is 28 wins and 2 losses.

Ivan Zucco, “I looked for the solution of strength and I found it”

“It was an intense match – he comments Ivan Zucco – in which at the end of the first round Nikolic it hit me hard and this prompted me to go straight to the assault at the start of the second round. In the interval my father told me to stay calm, to keep my arms high, not to give him too much confidence, but Nikolic really pissed me off. I looked for the solution of force and I found it. After the first straight left to the chin that sent him down, I wanted to close quickly and hit him with a right hook to the face. I can say I’m satisfied. “

Mirko Natalizi wins his first WBC title

He won his first WBC title also the superwelter weight Mirko Natalizi who, at the end of ten rounds, overtook the German on points Rico Mueller for the international silver belt. Natalizi’s victory was never in question, as can be deduced from the cards of the three judges: 98-92, 99-91 and 98-92. Now Mirko Natalizi’s record is 12-0 with 7 wins before the limit. Rico Mueller’s is 28-5 and 1 all. Natalizi would have to face English Tony Dixonbut the latter had to give up two weeks ago due to injury and was replaced by Rico Mueller who is to be given credit for agreeing on short notice to face a knock-out artist like Natalizi.

Verbania Boxing Night, the other matches

Clear victory also for the featherweight Francesco Grandelli who in ten rounds dominated the British Kane Baker, knocking him out during the first. Kane Baker he doesn’t get discouraged and lets Grandelli taste the carpet in the next round. At the end of the dispute the judges have no doubts: 98-90, 96-92 and 98-90 in favor of Grandelli. The record of the Piedmontese boxer is now 16-1-2. Kane Baker’s is 17-9-1.

The superwelter weight Samuel Nmomah he beat the most difficult opponent of his career on points after eight rounds: the former French champion Fouad El Massoudi. A prestigious victory for Samuel who last October, at theAllianz Cloud of Milanbeat the former Irish champion in three rounds Craig O’Brien whose seconds have thrown in the towel. Samuel Nmomah takes his record to 17-0 while that of El Massoudi is 17-18-1. These are the other results: the featherweight Mauro Forte he beat Joshua Ocampothe medium-heavy weight Voldy Toutin he passed it Jovan Smilic and in the middleweight category Joshua Nmomah He defeated Nika Gvajava And Giovanni Sarchioto prevailed over Ognjen Raukovic. Ultimately, a great evening of sport that gave a new international champion to Italian boxing and the city of Verbania.

Read also:

Government, Salvini relaunches fiscal peace on Affaritaliani.it. Plan

Poll, the League surpasses Brothers of Italy. Among the leaders … The tables

Bankitalia and Confindustria divided by the war in Ukraine

Conductor makes too many fines. Fired. The Cassation gives him back his job

Sara Manfuso and Virginia Saba together. Piddino’s wife and Di Maio’s partner

Rai gives 50 thousand euros a month to Marco Damilano. And it is storm

Peace march of Assisi, the performance of the drums in Ponte San Giovanni. VIDEO

Manager, from Havas Milan to Tim: all the new chair changes

Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030

Italian Taste Summit: oenology and neuromarketing for exports

Frecciarossa for Scuderia Ferrari: Italian excellence travels fast