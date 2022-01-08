Boxing “Iranian Hulk” clumsy boxing practice confuses, plans to face another humorist

Sajad Gharibi is a 177-pound former bodybuilder who plans to face actor and bodybuilder Martyn Ford in London.

In the boxing ring has jumped into numerous career breaks, freestyle wrestlers and also Youtube stars in recent years. One confusing milestone is ahead on April 2 in London when the “Iranian Hulk” Hundreds of Gharibi and the British Martyn Ford trying to hit each other in the O2 arena.

Martyn Ford

Both are quite bulky: the Gharibi, 30, is 177-pounds and the Ford, 39, is 130-pounds. What’s remarkable about Gharib is that he’s only 188-centimeters tall when Ford is over two meters tall.

What they both have in common is that they have no merits in the boxing ring. The unifying factor is also bodybuilding. Ford is also an actor.

More the confusion has been caused by videos released by Gharib late last year and now at the beginning of the year on Instagram, in which he sniffs out his training opponents. The videos seem staged: opponents behave like co-actors in a bad action movie and Gharib’s beats are not convincing.

When the comment field was flooded with reviews, the comments were deleted.

Gharibi himself states on Instagram: “Hi, beautiful boy, enjoy your last days. I’m coming to London. ”