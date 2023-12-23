SHeavyweight boxer Agit Kabayel has impressively applied for a future world championship fight. The Bochum native defeated the previously unbeaten Russian Arslanbek Machmudow by technical knockout in the fourth round on Saturday. In the top duel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 31-year-old secured the preliminary decision with a hard liver hook in the fourth round. After the Russian fell to the ground for the third time, the referee stopped the fight.

“I gave it my best and won the fight. I may have shocked the world. Out of ten guys, nine would have said that I would never win,” said Kabayel, who remains undefeated: “I saw in his face that he wasn't there and stopped the fight. If I'm given the next opportunity, I'll be ready.” Kabayel will move up from 13th place in the WBC world rankings.

Before the clash, Kabayel, currently the best German heavyweight, had celebrated 23 victories, including 15 by knockout. Before the mega event in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, known as the “Day of Reckoning,” Kabayel went into the fight with a lot of respect. He described Makhmudov as a “monster” and the duel as the greatest task of his career. In March, Kabayel won the European Championship title of the European Continental Association EBU for the second time in his hometown. His EBU belt was not at stake on Saturday.