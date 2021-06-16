Boxing In August, Edis Tatli aims for Finnish boxing history: “I will give my all in the ring”

Edis Tatli will compete for the third European Championship title in Savonlinna in August.

Professional boxer Edis Tatli will continue his career in August in Savonlinna, where he has the opportunity to make Finnish sports history.

Tatli, who previously won the European Championship of the lightweight series in 2015 and 2017, is now aiming for his historic third European Championship title, which no other Finnish professional boxer has ever reached before.

“It would be great to make history. I’m going to give my all in the ring. I’m fighting with just as hungry an attitude as when I first sought the European Championship belt,” Tatli notes in the press release.

Tatli receives a 31-year-old Italian in August Gianluca Ceglian, who has won both the Italian Championship and the European Union Championship as a professional.

“It’s a really great feeling to get in the ring again. It’s been almost two years since the previous match, when Korona has made it harder to organize matches,” says Tatli.

“Ceglia seems to be a basic Italian boxer. They are often tough and tenacious guys who fight to the end. Instead, technically they are not necessarily quite top notch,” Tatli describes his future opponent.

Tatli and Ceglia will meet in Savonlinna on 14 August.