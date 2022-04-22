Washington (AFP)

Former US boxer Mike Tyson assaulted a passenger who appeared to have harassed him on an airplane, and the famous champ caused the victim to have bruises on the face, TMZ reported Thursday.

“Mike Al-Hadid” appeared in a video clip that spread through the communication sites as he punched a passenger sitting behind his seat, and the website specialized in celebrity news indicated that the incident occurred Wednesday before the departure of a flight from San Francisco to Florida.

And the site quoted a witness as saying that the 55-year-old former boxer, who scored several victories between the eighties and nineties of the last century, hit the passenger minutes after he boarded the plane.

The same witness explained that the passenger sitting behind Mike Tyson was constantly trying to talk to the boxer in a tense manner, so Tyson asked him to calm down, but to no avail, which made the boxer lose his temper and hit him, and the passenger appears in one of the pictures, with blood on his head.

The website stated that the former hero got off the plane, pointing out that the passenger filed a complaint against him.

AFP did not get a response from San Francisco police, JetBlue and the agency responsible for Mike Tyson’s business when it sought to inquire about the incident.

Mike Tyson, born in Brooklyn, is one of the most prominent names in the history of boxing. He was the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20 years and 4 months, and impressed with his strength and enduring commitment.

One of Tyson’s most prominent achievements was his victory in 37 consecutive games in his early days, but his career also witnessed setbacks, including those considered historic against Evander Holyfield in 1997.

He was convicted in 1992 of rape and imprisoned for nearly three years, and in 2007 he admitted his addiction to cocaine.