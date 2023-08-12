Boxing | How is Robert Helenius doing? HS follows the match that starts after midnight

HS follows the heavyweight boxing match between Robert Helenius and Anthony Joshua in this article.

Finland Robert Helenius39, will face the former world heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic super heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua33, on the night before Sunday at London’s O2 arena.

The match is scheduled to start at midnight, a little after midnight Finnish time.

British striker is a huge early favorite for the match. Helenius has been given practically no chance of victory in the international media.

Joshua was originally meant to face Dillian Whytebut after this doping test was positive, Helenius was alerted to the main match of the fight night with a quick command.

Both The heavyweight’s records are convincing: Joshua has won 25 of his 28 professional fights. Helenius has won 32 of his 36 fights.

The tracking opens below.