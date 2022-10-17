Boxing | “He surprised me” – knocked out Robert Helenius finally spoke about his harsh defeat

Robert Helenius gave his first interview after the knockout loss. It was posted on Blue Blood Sports TV’s YouTube account.

Heavyweight the Finnish top of boxing Robert Helenius spoke for the first time about Sunday’s knockout loss For Deontay Wilder In an interview published on Blue Blood Sports TV’s YouTube account.

The giant match in New York was cut short when Wilder hit the Finn’s yard with his first proper hit in the last seconds of the opening round.

The match after visiting the hospital for a check-up, Helenius said he was physically fine. Mentally, it takes a long time to recover from a big disappointment.

“I would have liked the match to have lasted a little longer. It didn’t even start. It’s breaking my heart now, but you have to let time pass, spend time with family and deal with things. The wounds will heal, Helenius said.

Helenius admitted that the American striker was able to surprise the Finn with his cautious tactics.

“He had a new tactic. I haven’t seen him cancel like that really in any of his previous matches. My tactic was to push him back all the time, but his tactic worked and he surprised me. He is a good boxer. I didn’t think he would be able to adapt his style so quickly from his previous matches, but he did.”

“I got a taste of his right in sparring, but then I moved backwards. Now I was coming forward, and I could feel it. I was knocked out”, Helenius laughed.

The previous two match British star For Tyson Fury the defeated Wilder spoke warmly about Helenius after the match. In the video released to the public, the two who met in the ring had a long and emotional hug after the match at the hotel. The respect between the two became clear to everyone.

“Of course it was touching. It was great to see that there are good guys in this sport. I’m happy that I just lost to Wilder”, Helenius commented on his discussion with his opponent.

In the same conversation, Helenius also strongly hinted that his long and successful career might now be over.

“I have to say: I’m out. I am 38 years old and have been doing this for 25 years. Thank you for giving me this opportunity,” Helenius told Wilder.

On Monday the Konkari hitman commented on his future plans in a more cautious tone.

“I can’t say yet, but we’ll see. Time will tell,” Helenius said.

“I take time and think about things. I will probably never stop working out. But now I’m spending time with my family and we’ll see’ what happens.

Helenius started as a professional in May 2008. He has fought in professional circles 35 times, of which there are 31 victories. 20 of them have come by knockout.