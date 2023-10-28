Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/27/2023 – 22:01

Brazilian boxing completed a historic journey at the Pan American Games. With the achievement of four gold medals this Friday (27th) at the Olympic Training Center, Santiago 2023 became the edition of the event with the highest number of podiums achieved by athletes from Brazil, 12 in total.

And for this feat to be achieved, women were fundamental. They were responsible for winning all the golden medals of the Brazilian delegation: Carol “Naka” Almeida (50 kg category), Jucielen Romeu (57 kg), Bia Ferreira (60 kg) and Barbara Almeida (66 kg).

“I’m very pleased with the women’s team, it was a monstrous performance. Brazil has evolved a lot with investment in training, participation in competitions outside Brazil, and up-to-date salaries. Today, Brazil and Colombia are the powerhouses of women’s boxing on the continent”, declared the head coach of the Brazilian boxing team, Mateus Alves.

In addition to the gold medals, Brazil closed the competition with silvers from Tatiana Chagas (54kg), Michael Douglas Trindade (51kg), Wanderley Pereira (80kg), Keno Marley Machado (92kg) and Abner Teixeira (+92kg). Last Thursday (26) Viviane Pereira (75kg), Luiz Oliveira “Bolinha” (57kg) and Yuri Falcão (63.5kg) had secured bronze.

Surfing medals

In the water, Brazil also had a journey of conquests. On Punta de Lobos beach, in Pichilemu, two Brazilian surfers secured themselves in the finals of their respective categories. Tatiana Weston-Webb, on shortboard, and Aline Adisaka, on SUP (stand up paddle), won their clashes and will compete for gold. Furthermore, the Brazilian delegation already has another three medals guaranteed in the sport, with Carlos Bahia and Chloé Calmon, in longboard, and Luiz Diniz, in SUP. There will be no competitions over the next two days due to weather conditions. Therefore, the finals will be played next Monday (30).