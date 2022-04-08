Boxing, Ivan Zucco and Francesco Grandelli in the Verbania Boxing Night

Friday 22 April, at the Verbania sports hall, the Verbania Boxing Night organized by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and broadcast in live streaming and then on-demand by DAZN. In the highlight, the undefeated supermedium weight Ivan Zucco (15-0 with 13 wins before the limit) will fight the Serbian Marko Nikolic (28-1 with 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC international title over ten rounds. In the subclou, over the same distance, the featherweight Francesco Grandelli (15-1-2 with 3 KOs) will face the British Kane Baker (17-8-1 with 1 KO). Last November 5th, in Rome, Grandelli was the protagonist of a spectacular battle which ended in a draw against the European Union champion Mauro Forte. In the ranking ofEuropean Boxing Union F.rancesco Grandelli is number 7 among the featherweights (the champion of Europe is the British Jordan Jill).

Francesco Grandelli challenges Kane Baker. And he dreams of the European Union featherweight title





Francesco, have you seen Kane Baker fight?

“Yes, I’ve seen a couple of videos on You Tube. My father Antonello, who trains me at the Nichelino Boxing Club, the municipal gym that he manages with me and my brother Andrea, also saw them. My father and brother both have experience in amateur boxing. My brother, who weighs more than me, is my usual sparring partner. Kane Baker is a good boxer and I am training to the best of my ability to beat him. Twice a week I go to Milan to Opi Gym where maestro Franco Cherchi follows me and where I sparring with Biagio Grimaldi and Giuseppe Osnato. For two weekends I went to Sestriere to do sparring with Alessio Lorusso. “

Your match against the European Union champion Mauro Forte was very spectacular. Did the tie result satisfy you?

“While I was fighting I thought that Mauro never put me in trouble because his punches didn’t hurt and I thought I had scored the best shots. After watching the match, I reinforced my belief and therefore I think I won with a couple of points difference. That said, the tie is an acceptable result. “

Would you accept the rematch?

“Of course. Since I turned pro, I have never turned down a challenge. Up to now, no one has offered me a rematch with Mauro. “

What’s your short-term goal?

“Play a match for the European Union featherweight title that Mauro abandoned. I’m willing to face anyone, anywhere. Becoming champion of the European Union is important because it shortens the road to the European title. I saw the European champion Jordan Gill fight and he is an excellent boxer, gifted with technique and courage: I saw him fall to the mat, get up and knock out his opponent. In short, he’s a tough guy. ”

Is boxing your only activity?

“I wish it were, but I also work as a security guard in Nichelino and the surrounding area. During this period, I work in the security service of a supermarket. “

