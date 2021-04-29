Boxing Former boxing stars’ entertainment matches continue: Mike Tyson says he will meet Lennox Lewis and Floyd Mayweather Youtube star Logan Paul

Boxing in addition to the official professional matches, the show matches of the former champion boxers have gained great popularity.

More matches are coming, for Floyd Mayweather and Youtube star Logan Paul plan to fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6th. Both have reported the match on their Instagram accounts.

The duo were originally scheduled to face back as early as February, but due to crowd restrictions, the match was postponed.

Mayweather, 44, has played in several shows in recent years. The best known of these is the freestyle fighter Conor McGregorin encounter in 2017. Mayweather has never lost any of his professional matches.

Floyd Mayweather (right) defeated Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 with a technical knockout.­

26-year-old Paul has played one professional match. His Youtube channel has 22.9 million subscribers. Paul’s brother Jake Paul is also a Youtube star who has fought in screen matches. On February 18, Jake Paul knocked out former freestyle wrestler Ben Askrenin.

Heavyweight former master Mike Tyson says To TMZ.comthat he will play another former champion in September Lennox Lewisin with. Originally, Tyson, 55, was to face another former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, but no agreement was reached on the money.

Tyson and Lewis, 54, have also faced in a real professional match. In June 2002, Lewis knocked out Tyson in the eighth installment.

Tyson returned to the ring after a break of years last November, when he faced a 51-year-old in a show match Roy Jones junior In Los Angeles. There were no official referees in the match and it was declared a draw.