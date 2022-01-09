Boxing Floyd Mayweather will play next at 210 meters – Against a 19-year-old Dubai tubett with two years of experience

The boxing star will encounter Rashed Belhasa sometime on the skyscraper’s helipad.

Actual action retired 44-year-old boxing star Floyd Mayweather has announced plans to fight in Dubai in February.

The venue is one of Dubai’s most famous landmarks, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel. A spectacular match will be held at the skyscraper hotel’s helipad at an altitude of 210 meters.

The same helicopter field has seen top-level athletes in the past. In 2005, a tennis match was held there Roger Federerin and Andre Agassin between. Also a golf star Tiger Woods has performed in the same place.

Last over the years Mayweather has acted spectacularly. In June, Mayweather faced a Youtube star Logan Paulin in a lucrative match in which no winner was declared.

Moreover, after the match, Mayweather was even speculated to have kept his opponent upright after a hard hit.

Coming a tube player is planned to oppose the match Rashed Belhasaa, also known as “Money Kicks”. Presenting a broad lifestyle on social media, 19-year-old Belhasa is a construction mugh Saif Belhasan son.

“He’s from Dubai, that would be great. Money Kicks does the big stuff, and I like what I see,” Mayweather says. Skysports by.

Belhasa’s Youtube channel has more than three million followers, and Instagram has more than two million followers.

For the first time, Belhasa is not entering the ring. Mirror magazine according to Belhasa has played twice in show-like matches in the past. Belhasa has posted pictures and video of them on his Instagram.

Mayweather ended her professional career in 2017. In her career, she played 50 times, winning all of her matches, including 27 knockouts.

Only a small and “special” audience can witness the upcoming event on site.

“Not very many people. If you get a chance to come, you know you’re very special, ”Mayweather told Skysports.

