Boxing | Floyd Mayweather struck in an almost empty giant hall, even the five-pound tickets didn’t sell

Floyd Mayweather faced former free fighter Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition match.

Boxing belonging to the legends of the sport Floyd Mayweather has fought several exhibition matches against fighters of very different levels since his actual professional career. On Saturday, Mayweather took on the star of the Geordie Shore TV series by Aaron Chalmers35, who is a freestyle athlete by background.

The venue for the match was London’s O2 giant hall, which can accommodate 20,000 spectators. According to various media sources, there were at most 5,000 spectators, according to their estimates, clearly even less, because the upper stands were closed.

Skysports according to the matchday, one ticket office tried to get rid of tickets with just a £4.95 (€5.60) booking fee. Talksport according to this, tickets were not sold at all.

According to Mayweather, the reason for the weak ticket sales was that sales were started too late.

“We did this in less than four weeks. My new team is still learning. This is not their fault”; Mayweather said after the fight.

According to Mayweather, tickets will go on sale in the United States as soon as the fight is announced. Now, according to him, there was a delay of at least a week.

Already in advance a well-known boxing promoter Eddie Hearn suspected that the event would be a disaster. Among other things, he wondered who would pay 30 pounds (34 euros) to watch a match on a streaming service.

“It’s either canceled or someone does something absolutely stupid, or people don’t get paid. One in three will come true,” Hearn said.

Eight two-minute rounds were played in the exhibition match. Mayweather, 46, was the better man in the fight, but in accordance with the exhibition match, the fight was not declared victorious.

During his professional career, Mayweather fought 50 times in various weight classes and won every match.