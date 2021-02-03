Boxing Finnish boxer Lotta Loikkanen received a confusing public criticism from her own manager – it also ended the collaboration: “There is a lack of trust the size of the Himalayas”

Jupakka originated from a professional match held on Saturday, in which Lotta Loikkanen lost the European Championship match to Ewelina Pekalska.

Finnish boxer Lotta Loikkanen lost to the European Championship of the Women’s Fly in Poland on Saturday night in Poland To Ewelina Pekalska. The ten-match professional match ended in Pekalska’s points victory.

However, it was only the prelude, as on Monday Loikkanen, 36, the manager Markku Pirinen wrote a long account of the match Facebook. The end of the writing in particular was confusing and also appalling by the many comments:

“Lotta’s boxing skills are still very lacking. While there is an eye for play, arrogance, and a hunger for victory, boxing skills, dodging, side steps, clean straight, loose hook sets, match and hand position are not at a high enough level. They only have too long Thai karst. That is the big problem. Almost the height of the Himalayas, ”Pirinen writes on the Facebook page of Loikkanen Steel Ring.

Loikkanen responded to the writing with his own Facebook post, in which he talks about his hard training and ends his writing with a reply to Pirinen: “… the text got angry and sad when I read it today. It’s an analysis of the match written by my team manager. A manager who knows absolutely nothing about my internship. ”

Result the point is that Loikkanen left the management services of the stable and Pirinen.

“There is a lack of trust the size of the Himalayas,” Loikkanen reports.

Pirinen tells HS that his intention was not to cause resentment and a lack of trust in his writing.

“I tried to focus on analyzing the match as neutrally as possible, when the general media interest in the match itself was unacceptably low,” Pirinen states via text message.

“I don’t have anything personal against Lot anyway, and I apologize from my heart for the annoyance I caused.”

However, Pirinen says he stands behind his writing.

“It’s unfortunate and I think it’s a little unfair that it only came out in public in a list of shortcomings. I further emphasize that I was satisfied and proud of Lotta’s performance, no matter what Lotta, her supporters and the media think, ”says Pirinen.

“The advice I give is well-meaning and wholehearted. Maybe over time, they will turn into gold trees, who knows. ”

Lotta Loikkanen works in HS’s sports editorial staff.