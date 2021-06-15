Rodrigo Camacho

Guadalajara / 06.15.2021 18:17:37





There is little left for Julio César Chávez to step into a ring for the last time, even if it is an exhibition fight. That will take place on Saturday, June 19 at the Jalisco Stadium, in the ‘Tribute to the Kings’ function, where he will face Héctor Camacho Jr., son of ‘Macho’, a former rival of the great Mexican champion.

Although that duel will be the main fight, the function will also feature the sons of the Mexican legend, Ramón Álvarez and Anderson Silva, among others. All of them gathered in the Plaza de la Liberación in Guadalajara to carry out a public training session.

Chávez González thanked the public for the presence and took the opportunity to continue heating up the match against his rival. “I belong to you, I belong to the people, and I am here to give you a great exhibition next Saturday. Rest assured that I am going to give Camacho the beating of his life, do not forget, I already told him and I repeat it, I am going to give him such a beating, that he will not want to box again ” commented the former boxer.

Héctor Camacho Jr. was not silent, as he responded to the legend to assure the audience that Saturday’s performance will be a show. “I respect the man, because he was a great man and he was a friend of my father, I respect him outside the ring, but upstairs, I’m going to hit him, and he’s going to get off using a cane,” said the Puerto Rican.

The Saturday function will feature 13 fights, whose fighters also gathered in the Plaza de la Liberación to carry out their public training. It will be a billboard that will begin at 4 in the afternoon at the Coloso de la Calzada Independencia.

JMH