The Boxing Federation of the Russian Federation together with the Boxing Progress Center with the support of the Government of the Moscow Region will hold a charitable New Year’s tree “Christmas Tale of the Russian Boxing Federation”. This is reported on website sports organization on Tuesday, December 27th.

Christmas tree events will be held from December 30 to January 8 at the park-hotel “Russian” near Moscow.

Popular Russian singers and musicians will take part in the Christmas tree.

So, on January 2, Vanya Dmitrienko will perform at the event, on January 4 – the Galibri & Mavik group, on January 5 – Mari Crimbury, and on the 8th – Olga Buzova.

Guests of the holiday will also enjoy entertainment based on Russian folk tales, modern attractions, quests and many other free activities, as well as master classes from famous boxers such as Alexander Povetkin and Alexei Tishchenko.

The day before, on December 26, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina spoke about the New Year’s programs on the “Pushkin Card”. She noted that more than 650 events can be visited on the Pushkin Card in the capital during the New Year holidays.

On December 19, Izvestia told where you can go in Moscow for the New Year holidays. In particular, in different parts of the capital, numerous skating rinks have opened for the winter season, most of which work on the January holidays according to the weekend schedule.