Sa combat name “de Schmied” is already a direct hit. Tobias Nixdorf is actually a blacksmith by profession, farrier to be precise. He was trained for four and a half years, got the obligatory welder’s license, and heats the iron to 900 degrees. “Not everyone can do that, it’s extremely hard on the bones.” A statement that you immediately believe. And then he says in passing that his year means 365 working days for him.

On Thursday he had eight appointments in Frankfurt: shoeing horses, from farm to farm; Business trips by a self-employed person. Sounds like a man who’s busy. Mistake, after work the 28-year-old competitive athlete, boxer with passion, “I need that!”. Anyone who listens to him cannot help but judge: he is passionate about his cause. He wants to box “the big names” in his weight class. It’s the old and eternally relevant story of someone who wants to fight his way to the top.

This Saturday his opponent is Bojan Veljkovic, who faces him at the professional boxing evening in Offenbach’s Stadthalle. He looks “like a bus driver”, according to Nixdorf, because he doesn’t come across as particularly athletic. Because Nixdorf hope, yes rely on “resistance” on the other side. To show the world that he’s a middleweight who can be trusted. It is his third public appearance after debuting in 2019, the third chance for a boxer with a history of Thai boxing in more than 200 fights.

Thai boxing as “unprofitable art”

Even though he was crowned with a European Championship title in 2015, this martial art turned out to be an “unprofitable art”. Walter Sternad, who ran a gym in Liederbach that was given the name “Hell” for good reason, took the then 17-year-old under his wing. Sternad only accepted boxing as a “true” martial art and his word still stands today. “Walter would have said” has been a dictum since Sternad died five weeks ago.







Nixdorf had to reorient itself. Away from the father-son relationship, towards Arber Bellegu, the trainer with an impressive CV as a martial artist and promoter. In Kelkheim’s “Time out” gym, the duo did their last pad training before the emergency on Monday. A few times, in the middle of the hitting combinations, a “beautiful” from Bellegu can be heard, sounding convincing as if Nixdorf had delivered a masterpiece. In the end, an athlete struggling for breath stammers out loud and clear “thank you”. A praise of drudgery.



Co-organizer Rainer Gottwald: 20 million viewers worldwide

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml



The mere appearance: The condition is enough for twelve rounds, but for the ninth of 13 duels in Offenbach just four rounds are planned. That’s how it is in the pre-program of long fight evenings, at the end of which the star enters the scene at the supposed climax. In Offenbach it is “Rocky” Luca Antonio Cinqueoncie who is at home there. Then it’s about the junior world championship in the light heavyweight division of the IBO and IBF associations. The stage name (“No Mercy”) of the opponent Joseph Maigwisya from Tanzania promises no mercy.

Before that, prizefighters appear among others who have decided to borrow from the animal world: one climbs in as a “Cobra”, one as a “Bear from the Palatinate”, another as a “Doberman”, followed by the “Lion from the Palatinate”. The ring. Tobias Nixdorf, as a Hessian “de Schmied”, seems extremely down-to-earth. That’s how he is, the fighter from Liederbach. At home he grew up with dogs, cats, lizards, iguanas and parrots, so professionally it should be “something with animals”.







So blacksmith, one of 3500 in this country, but also a boxer? A hyperactive. “I need that” is the lasting realization of the man, who with his 72.5 kilograms spread over 183 centimeters appears ascetic. “Sometimes he wants too much,” says his coach. Heart and will are his basis, but aggressiveness in the ring is both strength and weakness. Then he stopped being a boxer. “He may be right,” the person addressed reacts after a short pause for thought.

In the “time out” the eyes of the exercise group that trains the variant of the martial arts K-1 go again and again to the boxer, who gets his test on the night of Sunday. He can rely on his fans. 300 of them bought tickets for Offenbach from him. What happens there can be followed in the live stream via DAZN. During the last DAZN box transmission, co-organiser Rainer Gottwald emphasizes again and again, 20 million viewers worldwide were there. Millions! An unprecedented magic emanates from this number. For a few minutes, net at best a quarter of an hour, Tobias Nixdorf from Liederbach is there as the blacksmith of his fortune.