Boxing | Eva Wahlström opened up about her difficult years: “The doctor said it’s a miracle you’re even sitting there”

The ex-boxer told about his difficulties on Instagram.

Former boxer Eva Wahlström42, shared on Instagram on Tuesday the update, for which he had written a long and emotional text. In it, Wahlström said that he felt bad both during his sports career and afterwards.

In the update, Wahlström shared her experiences of pregnancy and family life. Wahlström, who ended his career in the spring of 2020, said that boxing took away his juices, from which he did not have time to recover before his pregnancy.

“It was the kind of pregnancy I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I vomited every day throughout my pregnancy and suffered from gestational hepatitis, my hands swelled and ached,” Wahlström wrote.

Wahlström and spouse Niklas Räsänen the first joint child was born in March 2021. According to the mother, the boy “fed breasts every hour around the clock”.

“My study time was coming to an end, so I had to write my degree at night and take courses during the day. At the same time, I had to take care of the child with the help of Niku (Räsänen) and work.”

Wahlström also says that the new family has caused challenges. At the same time, the sadness of the end of my sports career weighed heavily on my subconscious.

Wahlström according to her, the anxiety that has plagued her since she was a child worsened so much last spring that “it was disgusting to close my eyes in the evenings”. Horror images and states of fear as well as rhythm disturbances, chest pains and breathing difficulties made the former athlete seek help.

Eva Wahlström won the WBC upper featherweight world championship in 2015 in Helsinki.

“In the evenings, I suspected that I wouldn’t wake up in the morning anymore. I finally went to the doctor who asked me when was the last time I had a good night’s sleep. I answered that 15 years ago. The doctor said it’s a wonder you’re even sitting there.”

Wahlström said the pain was caused by an inflamed sternum. Feelings in the heart and anxiety were caused by stress and insomnia.

“Now is the time to learn a new kind of self-talk. “Breathe, sleep and delegate.” But the best life is ups and downs, and after this pit there is another peak ahead, so go for it!” he finishes his update.