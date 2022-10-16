Boxing | Emotional video from the hotel: Helenius told Wilder his career was over

Robert Helenius met his knockout Deontay Wilder after the fight in a hotel. The reunion of the two was very warm.

Robert Helenius and Deontay Wilder met each other in a New York hotel a few hours after their match on Sunday.

ESNWES shared a video of the fist heroes meeting on their YouTube channel.

At the beginning of the video, Helenius was sitting on the couch of the suite with his coach Johan Lindström with. He immediately gets up when he sees his knockout, Wilder, walk into the room.

Wilder immediately asks the Finn if this is okay. After that, they let their emotions rule and scold each other like brothers in a row. An intensive hug lasts about 40 seconds.

“I am sorry. I love you,” Wilder whispers to Helenius.

“I myself am sorry that I couldn’t give a tougher challenge,” the Finnish driver replies.

Helenius got ugly under Wilder’s roll in the ring. The Finn was in bad shape after the knockout, but in the video shot at the hotel in the wee hours of the night, he seems to be in good shape considering the conditions.

A hug finally, Helenius drops the big news.

“I have to say: that was it. I am 38 years old and have been doing this for 25 years. Thank you for giving me this opportunity,” Helenius says in the video and hugs Wilder again.

When the contestants meet, warmth and deep mutual appreciation is conveyed. Wilder lavishly praises Helenius’s attitude and character.

“This is our job, but it felt bad to see you on the canvas. We are brothers. We had a lot of fun at the training camps, and I would never want to hurt any of my friends,” says Wilder.

Helenius visited Wilder’s training camps three times before the American’s matches Tyson Fury against.

Helenius started as a professional in May 2008. He has fought in professional circles 35 times, of which there are 31 victories. 20 of them have come by knockout. He has lost besides Wilder For Johan Duhaupas, For Dillian Whyte mixed To Gerald Washington.

Helenius has not yet given interviews after the match, and there has been no official announcement about continuing his career.

