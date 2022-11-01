Boxing | Emma Jokiaho’s European Championship medal has an edge of sadness: “I was a little scared, what kind of collapse will come”

The unexpected death of her father overshadowed Emma Jokiaho’s journey to the European Championships. At first he thought he didn’t want to go anywhere, but finally decided to pursue his boxing dream.

As a boxer Emma Jokiaho is still inexperienced, but that hasn’t stopped him from scoring.

The Finn, who played less than 30 matches in his career, won the EC bronze in the women’s 52 kg category in Budva, Montenegro, a week ago.

The match schedule was favorable for Jokiaho. In the first round, he got ahead with a draw.

In the second round, the medal was secured with a victory over Hungary Hanna from Lakotar. Bulgaria in the semi-finals The boat Poptolevan experience won out, and the result was a bronze medal.

Jokiaho had a touch of lottery luck in the tournament, but when you hear the starting points from which the effort was made to win a medal, the performance is unparalleled.

The first ones Jokiaho experienced international boxing competitions in May in the role of a sports masseuse at the Women’s World Championships. As a guardian of more experienced teammates, he got to see what it’s like in big competitions.

The commute turned into a nightmare in the first few meters. On the morning of the first day, Jokiaho heard that his father had died. He was aware of his father’s illness, but the death was a surprise.

“That whole trip was one achievement. I knew what an important position I was in, I tried to keep my wits about me so I wouldn’t mess up the focus of others in the games.”

Emma Jokiaho heard the sad news in the middle of a business trip, which turned into a struggle for survival.

At the end of spring, Jokiaho had been told that he would have a chance to qualify for the European Championships. But the trip in May was such a big shock that my first thought was: I don’t want to go anywhere.

“When I returned to Finland, I had to think about whether there was any point in going to the European Championships. My head and body were messed up and I was facing a change of weight class to a smaller series.”

The matter was discussed together with the family. The end result was that we start chasing our dreams.

“I decided that I would try, that’s what dad would have wanted too.”

Size the journey to boxing has been a leap into the unknown. Jokiaho tried fitness boxing for the first time while studying to become a sports counselor at the Kuortanene sports college. Jokiaho was “excited” about the exercise experiment.

He has played volleyball for ten years in Alajärvi Ankkurei, but it no longer offered the same kind of fun. In between, Jokiaho tried a freestyle match, but even then he enjoyed hitting the most.

“ “This has been quite a whirlwind. Now I’m trying to calm down my life before it gets worse.”

He ended up doing fitness boxing in his hometown of Alajärvi in ​​South Ostrobothnia. There, the instructor gave him private lessons and encouraged him to seek proper coaching.

“He said that if I really want to box, I should go to Tampere. There is good coaching and they invest in women.”

Jokiaho was directed to call from the office of the Tampere Powerlifting Club Mira Potkonen to what is known as a coach Maarit Teurose. Jokiaho dialed the number with shaking hands and presented his case.

Soon he already trained with the group. For half a year, Jokiaho spent weekends from Alajärvi in ​​Tampere for training. In the fall of 2019, he moved to Tampere.

“In Tampere, I had nothing but boxing. I left my dream dune, family and friends in Alajärvi. But I thought let’s try this card now. Team sports had already been seen. Is this what I really want?”

Having tried several sports, Emma Jokiaho has found her place in the boxing gym.

In Alajärvi, Jokiaho worked as an entrepreneur in the sports industry and had established customers. There was no familiar clientele in Tampere. So he started working in a grocery store. Little by little, he has reduced the shifts at the store and has done more work as an entrepreneur.

“Last fall, I started doing sports massage jobs again, I also got my law enforcement officer’s card and started doing those gigs. In addition, I have done exercise guidance work. All kinds of things so that I can train and put food on the table.”

“ “I’ve put a lot of effort into boxing, left everything, endured a lot of work. And what kind of positive things this can lead to.”

Sometimes Jokiaho has done four jobs at the same time. Everyday has been mostly about making it through the weekend. Then it’s easier, because Sundays are rest from training, there’s only work.

“This has been quite a whirlwind. Now I’m trying to calm down my life before it gets worse. The aim has been that as long as the European Championships are over, it’s time to get things in order.”

Hurry on the other hand, has helped keep Jokiaho together and survive his father’s death. But now that the big goal is over, it’s time to deal with things and let the sadness come.

“Maybe things shouldn’t have been ignored so radically. It was a little scary, what kind of collapse is coming. But if it comes now, let it come.”

See also Fires A fire on the roof of an apartment building under renovation in Kallio, Helsinki - the rescue service warns of smoke The hair on the pipe has gone, Emma Jokiaho describes the last months.

After the European Championships, Jokiaho went to Alajärvi to visit family and friends. When siblings and siblings’ children gather in childhood landscapes, there are plenty of people.

Jokiaho has three older sisters and an older brother. In January, she is the aunt of a total of 13 children.

“We have very close family relationships. Some of the siblings’ children already have girlfriends and boyfriends, dogs and cats. It’s pretty crazy when we get together,” Jokiaho laughs.

in Montenegro Jokiaho realized that he secured the medal only when the rest of the team rejoiced over it after the match they won. During the games, Jokiaho didn’t want to think about it any more, just focus on one match at a time.

On the wall of a home in Alajärvi a large sheet was spread to welcome the EC medalist home. Among the family, the medal achievement has been celebrated with dinner and cakes. We have talked a lot together, even cried.

Little by little, the achievement and everything that preceded it has started to materialize. Maybe things will turn out for the best, at least the EC medal will bring the opportunity to get some support for sports.

“Fortunately, everything turned out well after all the shit. I’ve put a lot of effort into boxing, left everything, endured the grind of work. And what kind of positive things this can lead to.”