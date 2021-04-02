Boxing Edis Tatli will hit the European Championship title next summer

Tatli meets Italian Gianluca Ceglia.

Finn boxing professional Edis Tatli returns to the ring after a two-year hiatus. According to the European Professional Boxing Association (EBU) Tatli will face Italy in the European Championship match Gianluca Ceglian.

No one currently has an European Championship title, so both strikers are in the position of challenger.

According to the EBU, Match Day would be June 19, but Tatl’s manager Pekka Mäki notes Ylellethat the exact time and also the venue are open. In any case, according to Mäki, the match will take place in Finland.

Tatl, 33, has twice won the European Championship title. He voluntarily gave up the title in 2018 because he aimed for the World Cup ring.

Tatli played in Madison Square Garden Teofimo Lopezia against in April 2019 but lost the match by knockout. The victory could have enabled the World Cup as well, as Lopez has since become the champion of several leagues.

Tatli has won 32 matches in his career and lost three. 31-year-old Ceglia has won 16 matches, lost three and fought one unresolved.