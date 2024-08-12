Boxing|Donald Trump spoke about Imane Khelif.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump insulted the Olympic champion Imane Khelif at his campaign event in Bozeman, Montana.

Published by media company NBC from the video it becomes clear how Trump smoothly changed the topic from the US border situation to criticizing Khelifi.

“Who wants open borders? Who wants men to participate in women’s sports?”, Trump asks and receives a few boos from the audience.

After his introduction, Trump spoke of Khelif using a gender pronoun referring to him as a man they and then corrected his words by referring to the woman she– with the pronoun.

“I would like to congratulate a young woman who has changed from a man to a boxer. You saw how he (they) won… he (she) won the gold medal.”

Algerian Khelif won the women’s boxing gold under 66 kg in Paris, but even before her first match she was at the center of a gender scandal.

the president of Russia Vladimir Putin with a fraternal businessman Umar Kremlinov led by the International Boxing Association IBA shelved Khelif and the Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting in the midst of their 2023 Women’s World Cup, citing their gender testing.

The waves around the commotion hit even harder when Khelif beat Italy in their opening match by Angela Carinwho surrendered the match after just 46 seconds.

“What about this young and beautiful Italian boxer who had no idea what was going on? He’s a very good boxer, but against women,” Trump said.

Trump then intensified his message by air boxing and describing how Carini had had enough.

“What they did is crazy, and this person won a gold medal. How crazy is this, Trump asked.

Imane Khelif posed with a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Trump’s despite claims, Khelif is not transgender. Kremlinjov reasoned the British newspaper of The Guardian including rejection decision with dna tests.

The boxing boss who threw his union into chaos claimed that Khelif has XY chromosomes, which he used to refer to male sex chromosomes.

The International Olympic Committee IOC published a press release in the middle of the Games, in which it quite bluntly attacked the direction of the IBA.

According to the IOC, Khelif and Lin were victims of the IBA’s sudden and arbitrary decision. According to the IOC, the two were disqualified without due process.

Lin also won Olympic gold in Paris. She boxed in the 57 kg women’s category.

Khelifin father Amar Khelif defended her daughter during the Olympics by showing her birth certificate to both television cameras and the Reuters news agency.

“This is the official document of our family, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here and this document does not lie,” said Amar Khelif.