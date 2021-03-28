Boxing Dillian Whyte hits knocks on levels – Hit Aleksandr Povetkin to the ground in a heavyweight rematch

A former opponent of Robert Helenius struck an experienced Russian boxer in an expected reunion.

Great Britain Dillian Whyte knocked out the Russian Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of Saturday’s boxing heavyweight rematch.

The duo first met last summer, when Povetkin also hit White with a well-timed raised hook in the fifth set. At that time, Whyte dominated the match.

The rematch was postponed once when Povetkin announced in November last year that he had received the coronavirus.

Gibraltar the match took place under the control of Whyte. In the fourth set, he first struck Povetkin’s ropes with his right straight. It was followed by a well hit right hook and still a left hook before Povetkin dropped into the canvas and the referee interrupted the match.

Whyte has 28 wins, including 19 knockouts. In 2017, he won Robert Helenius by unanimous decision of the judge. Whyte has two losses, the second being a previous encounter with Povetkin from last summer.

The second loss is from 2015, when Whyte lost by knockout to the current champion Anthony Joshua.

For 41-year-old Povetkin, the encounter was the 40th professional match of his long career and the third loss of his career. He, too, has lost to Joshua and in 2013 Wladimir Klitshkolle.