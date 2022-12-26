Club football returns to normal thanks to the reunion with its national competitions after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The ball rolls again, in a hurry, on dates that are usually used to slow down events in some cases and slow down in others. But on this occasion there has been no rest in a large part of the European leagues that break into the year-end calendar with force.

If English football monopolized the attention exclusively in previous seasons, this time the interest is shared. Besides the Premier and the traditional Boxing Day, the Spanish League, the French and Portuguese Ligue 1, recover the competitive pulse along with others of lesser impact, such as the Belgian or the Turkish.

English football has not changed its forecasts and Today’s Boxing Day will be held as tradition has it. It will be the fifteenth day of the Premier, with commitments for Tottenham, which faces Brentford (7:20 am, Star+ TV), Liverpool, which without Luis Díaz visits Aston Villa (12:20 pm, ESPN TV) and leaders Arsenal, who with a five-point lead over Manchester City host West Ham today (3 pm ESPN TV).

From today until January 5 there will be matches every day in England, except December 29. In those ten days the Premier program accumulates three days: the seventeenth, the eighteenth and the nineteenth, the last of the first round.

In Spainfootball recovers its pulse in the last days of 2022. Three matches of the fifteenth day will be played every day of the last three of the year: Thursday 29, Friday 30 and 31.

