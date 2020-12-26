Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is very impressed with fielding Ajinkya Rahane’s players on the field, but said he would stay away from praising his captaincy as it would be too soon. He does not want him to be accused of supporting Mumbai’s partner. Rahane, who is commanding the team in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, used his bowling attack well.

India bowled Australia for just 195 runs in 72.3 overs on the opening day of the second Test here. Asked for comment on Rahane’s captaincy, Gavaskar said, “Don’t come to conclusions so soon.” If I say that his captaincy is great, then I will be accused of supporting the Mumbai player and similar things will happen.

He told Sony Sports Network, “So I don’t want to get into it because it’s just the beginning”. The great batsman was heavily impressed by Rahane’s fielding admiration as the catches of three Australian batsmen – Marnus Labushane, Steve Smith and Travis Head – were caught by fielders. Gavaskar said, “What I have seen that he captained in the last two Tests and in ODIs is a good understanding of where the fielders should be kept.”

He said, ‘But with that being said, bowling is also important for bowlers according to fielding. If bowlers bowling according to fielding as it happened today, the captain looks very good.