The Christmas period is linked to the holiday. It is a time of meals, dinners and family gatherings enjoying the holidays, although the coronavirus means that this year not everything is the same. That version is applicable to most of the sport, but not to the Premier League. The English league takes advantage of the Christmas holidays to play up to three games in just ten days. And the most special is the Boxing Day.

Every December 26 is very special and particular for English football. Boxing Day is one of the most anticipated days of the year by the fans and in the four main English categories (Premier League, Championship, League 1 and League 2) and in the Scottish league a full day is played, that is, all teams go on stage.

This date, already symbolic in British society and in sport, is characterized by the programming of major matches of the competition and for the Christmas tone of the stands, where families come to take advantage of the day after Christmas. The pandemic will make most of the fields empty this year and For this reason the English league has distributed more the schedules of the meetings.

What is the origin of Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a national holiday in the UK and Ireland and there are various theories as to its origin. The most widespread is that, during the time when Queen Victoria reigned (19th century), the churches opened the box (box) in which their devotees had been putting their donations throughout the year and this money was distributed among the poorest.

Boxing Day in 1963 is considered the best in history: 66 goals in 10 games.

Other origin stories can be traced back to tall ships. They had a box sealed with money to attract good luck or that, in feudal times, the lord gathered those who worked on his land and gave them boxes with agricultural tools, food or cloth and clothes as payment for the work throughout the year. It is also Saint Stephen’s Day in Ireland, with great tradition in the country.

Why are football games played on Boxing Day?

Until 1950, the tradition in England was to play football matches on Christmas Day and the following day. Something unthinkable in modern football, in which rest and the physical condition of footballers are increasingly important. Changes in society, intensity in matches and impediments and difficulties in transportation for fans to could attend the matches ended on the 25th and the game began on December 26, Boxing Day.

The Christmas tradition of playing matches in England has another very important milestone on December 26, 1860. Sheffield FC, the country’s oldest club, and Hallam FC played the first football match in history at club level.

Since those 60s of the 20th century, the English Football Federation has promoted football during Christmas and, more specifically, on Boxing Day. Plan this day to such an extent that it accommodates the calendar for teams from the same city to face each other or area to make scrolling as affordable as possible for fans.

CLIVE BRUNSKILL (Getty Images)



Boxing Day, a differential factor of the Premier League

This football day, in addition to a tradition, It is a differential factor when it comes to showing English football abroad. The fact of playing ten games on the same day (this year it will be in two days) when the rest of the major European leagues are standing (this year LaLiga will play at Christmas) makes the eyes of football fans on the Premier League. This means more revenue for advertisers and a point in favor of the league when it comes to negotiating television rights.

Commercially, it is also a source of income for clubs in the English leagues. As it is a national holiday, most people enjoy vacations and it is easier for them to attend, watch this Christmas, football with friends and family.

And the attendance data only confirms the success of Boxing Day. Last season stadiums registered an average attendance of over 98% at Premier League stadiums compared to 94.7% for the rest of the season.

In fact, on December 26, 2018, a chilling milestone was achieved in the British country. As reported by Sunderland, 46,039 spectators were present at their match against Bradford on Boxing Day.. The “black cats” team plays in the third division of English football and its average during the season was 32,000 spectators per game. This figure shows how different and special football is in England. And more at Christmas time.

These will be the Boxing Day matches in the 2020/2021 season

Critics of the Christmas period

However, throughout history there have also been critics of playing during Christmas in the Premier League. Louis van Gaal during his time at Manchester United was clear: “There is no winter break and that is the worst thing that can be said about this culture. It is not good for the teams or the national team. How long has England won anything? It is because their players arrive exhausted at the end of the season “.

The referee Howard Webb revealed in an interview that “on several occasions, and in order to have that day off, some Premier League players asked me to get yellow“. The referee who whistled the final of the 2010 World Cup between the Netherlands and Spain assured that” they did stupid things, like celebrating a goal in the face of an opponent or throwing the ball away with the game stopped. “

The English newspaper The Times announced in 2018 that those responsible for the FA, the Premier League and the Football League reached an agreement for there to be a winter break in England from last season, 2019/2020. However, during this campaign there will not be a break during the month of February, a date that had been speculated. The accumulation of days and the few dates after starting the competition they do that there is no rest in the Premier. Enjoy, the show begins.