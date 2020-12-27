Timo Werner’s peat lull continues. The striker has now been without a win for ten games. Meanwhile, Arsenal is shooting itself out of the crisis. The top game of Boxing Day ends in a draw and Manchester City wins on Boxing Day.

Timo Werner no longer hits. The German national soccer striker was even substituted at halftime in the 1: 3 (0: 2) defeat of his FC Chelsea on Saturday evening in the city derby against Arsenal. The 24-year-old striker has been waiting for a sense of achievement for ten competitive games, most recently on November 7th in a 4-1 win against Sheffield.

While on Boxing Day of the English Premier League Werner and his selection colleague Kai Havertz, who came on only in the 74th minute, suffered a bitter bankruptcy and slipped to seventh place in the table, the last ailing Arsenal FC celebrated a three-point after eight competitive games without a win. It was Arsenal’s first league win since they beat Manchester United 1-0 on November 1.

Previously, the top game at Christmas ended without a winner. Record champions Manchester United did not get more than 2: 2 (1: 1) at Leicester City on the second holiday despite two leads – and are fourth with 27 points. Second is Everton FC (29 points), who defeated the last Sheffield United 1-0 (0-0). Leicester is third (28). Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 (1-0) with goals from national players Ilkay Gündogan (14th) and Ferrán Torres (55th) and are now fifth (26).

Champions FC Liverpool will receive West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (5.30 p.m.) and could extend their lead to five points thanks to the draw in the top game. Premier League football at Christmas has a long tradition in Great Britain – and this year it was completely different because of the corona pandemic. “Even in this very difficult year I hope that you can enjoy Christmas as much as possible,” said Liverpool world coach Jürgen Klopp in a video published by his club.

“The result is the most important thing today, we really needed the win,” said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, after his team had made the worst league start in 46 years. The Gunners prevailed thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette (35th minute / penalty kick), Granit Xhaka (44th) and Bukayo Saka (56th) and are 14th in the table after their fifth win of the season. The Blues, for which Tammy Abraham (86.) scored and Jorginho missed a penalty in stoppage time against keeper Bernd Leno, are now six points behind Liverpool.

Before the game, Arsenal announced that the Brazilian defender Gabriel had contact with a person suffering from Corona and had to go into isolation. The 23-year-old will be missing the next three games. His compatriots David Luiz and Willian tested negative, but didn’t feel well and dropped out.

Marcus Rashford (23rd) scored for Manchester United and Harvey Barnes (31st) for the hosts in a balanced first half. After the break, the guests had more of the game, substitute Edinson Cavani served Bruno Fernandes (79th), who scored his tenth goal of the season. Shortly before the end, Jamie Vardy (85th) saved the draw for Leicester with his twelfth goal of the season. “We are disappointed that we didn’t win today because we had a lot of great opportunities,” said United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

England international Rashford celebrated his 50th goal in the English top division at the age of 23 years and 56 days. Only Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were younger with this brand in the “Red Devils” jersey. He missed two hundred percent chances against Leicester.

In the 0-0 draw between Fulham FC and Ralph Hasenhüttls FC Southampton, the team of the former Bundesliga coach was denied two goals by the video assistant. Aston Villa prevailed 3-0 (1-0) against Crystal Palace.